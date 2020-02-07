SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.28 Million in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of INTL Fcstone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,145 shares of company stock valued at $158,137. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTL traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $48.87. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 14.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.