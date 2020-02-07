SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,522 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 45,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,756. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

