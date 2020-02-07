SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 139,937 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,045. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,567 shares of company stock worth $6,231,005. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

