SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.46. 39,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.82.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

