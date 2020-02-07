SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 31,670 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 518.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 91,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in II-VI by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,345 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $7,501,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in II-VI by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIVI stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 1,404,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,577. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

