SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 31,811 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 412.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 82,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,745. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

