SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,895. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

