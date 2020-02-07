SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,730 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMCR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 285,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,785. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

