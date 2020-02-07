SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Patterson Companies worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,474,000 after buying an additional 157,551 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after buying an additional 219,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,983,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after buying an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after buying an additional 430,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 10.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 529,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,686. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

