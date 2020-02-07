SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,877 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,270. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.