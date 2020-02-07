SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,533 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 32,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

