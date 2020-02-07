SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,654 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 136,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Barclays raised their price objective on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

