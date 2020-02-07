SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,905 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,905 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. 112,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,640. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. Guggenheim cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. William Blair lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

