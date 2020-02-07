SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 344,848 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344,848 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 99,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 119,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 286,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

