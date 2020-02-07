SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,360 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $5.34 on Friday, reaching $246.91. 3,649,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.83 and a 200 day moving average of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

