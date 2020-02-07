SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 55,334 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.32% of GameStop worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $265.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.57.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

