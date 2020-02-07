SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,033 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AFLAC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after buying an additional 245,370 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,103. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

