SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Boston Private Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 631,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 773,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at $4,991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 504.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 322,974 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,478,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BPFH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 435,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

