SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,604 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,815,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $2,358,158. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 116,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,106. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

