Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,895,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,537,590. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $184.20. The company has a market cap of $1,398.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.