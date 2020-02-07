Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$19.40 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$17.43 and a 52 week high of C$20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.96.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$167.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 902.94%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

