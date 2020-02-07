Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,070 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.58. 1,446,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $214.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

