Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,464 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Main Street Capital by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Main Street Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,984. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

