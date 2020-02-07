Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

HYD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.21. 336,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2057 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

