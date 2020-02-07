Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,779,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,949,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

