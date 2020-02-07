Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,656 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,862 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $57.26. 2,703,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,166. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on LUV shares. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

