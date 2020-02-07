Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,917 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,295. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.