Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,260 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.95. 3,946,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

