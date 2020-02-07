Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 2.00% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38,491.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $582,000.

NYSEARCA:DVOL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.64. 565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.