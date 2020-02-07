Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,042 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

WPC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 246,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

