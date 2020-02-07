Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

XBI traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

