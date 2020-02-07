Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. 1,050,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,382. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.