Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.37. 3,130,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $145.72.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

