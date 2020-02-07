Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.73 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. 312,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,164. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

