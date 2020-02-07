Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 703,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 648,135 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,726. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

