Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

ENB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,869,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,372. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

