Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after buying an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 281.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,864,000 after buying an additional 361,397 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 769.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 302,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,326,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.83. 4,962,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.51. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $157.86.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

