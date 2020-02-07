Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.38 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.37.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,855,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,802,726. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

