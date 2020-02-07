Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after purchasing an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 56.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after purchasing an additional 308,356 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 73.1% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 674,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $20,946,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 170.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 301,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 189,805 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $91.12 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

