Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,833 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66,296 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,393,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

In other news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $194.21. 117,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.