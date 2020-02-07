Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. TIAA FSB raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,716,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,073. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 65.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

