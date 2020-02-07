Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,465,000 after purchasing an additional 443,491 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,963,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,401 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 112,199,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,427,342. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $37,525,076.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,259,764.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

