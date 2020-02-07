Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 10,234 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.34. 2,260,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

