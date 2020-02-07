Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 11,120 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,493,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.83. 1,514,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,508. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

