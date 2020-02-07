Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,274 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 56,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 91,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.48. 2,068,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,372. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

