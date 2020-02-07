Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,797 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,545,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 105,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 114,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,970. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.35 and a 12-month high of $166.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average is $153.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

