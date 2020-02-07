Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.68.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,529,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

