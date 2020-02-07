Sigma Planning Corp Sells 25,831 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,831 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. 186,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

