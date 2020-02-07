Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,941 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.