Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,037 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 1,544,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.